State is ready for bushfires and Tasmanians should be too

comment, opinion,

With the bushfire season now upon us, Tasmania is well prepared to keep Tasmanians safe. While the overall assessment for the 21/22 bushfire season is for a "normal" fire season, this means we will, and already have had, bushfires and Total Fire Ban days - because that is "normal" for our state during the summer months. To better respond to bushfires, protect our communities and to support our hardworking and dedicated firefighters on the ground, the government recognises the importance of having access to a sophisticated, flexible, aerial firefighting capability. Tasmania now has an additional 12 specialised aircraft on hand to help fight fires from above, including a mix of firebombing, air supervision and aerial intelligence gathering aircraft. Importantly, the aircraft are strategically positioned right across Tasmania so that they can be moved quickly to respond to fires, with 20 local aircraft also available to call on to assist when required. This takes our total firefighting aircraft available in Tasmania to 32. The Tasmania Fire Service, Parks and Wildlife Service and Sustainable Timber Tasmania have also been preparing for this season through our $103.3 million Fuel Reduction Program. This is a nation-leading program in its tenure blind, strategic risk-based approach, including mechanical clearing in places where burning isn't appropriate. As we have seen from the recent Sisters Beach fire, fuel reduction burns greatly assist to reduce the impact of bushfires. This fire's impact was reduced by three fuel reduction burns that had already been undertaken by the Parks and Wildlife Service and TFS. Our specialist remote area firefighting capability has also been bolstered, with 144 TFS and 134 Parks and Wildlife Service Remote Area Firefighters trained to fight fires in remote areas. While we are well prepared for the bushfire season, we are urging all Tasmanians to do the same, by completing your own 5-minute bushfire plan. An easy-to-use template is available on the TFS website and is an excellent resource to get you thinking about what you will need to do if a bushfire occurs near you, making it less stressful and reducing the impact it has on you and your loved ones if a bushfire does occur. Don't wait until it's too late - please go to fire.tas.gov.au to do your 5-minute bushfire plan now. The Tasmanian Liberal government is committed to keeping Tasmanians safe, which is why we are investing $111.5 million for bushfire prevention, response and safety measures.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/de646385-8394-4ad2-96f0-79adcca0f66a.JPG/r55_0_671_348_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg