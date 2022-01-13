newsletters, editors-pick-list,

McIntyre incumbent Tania Rattray has confirmed she will recontest her seat in May, saying she believed she had too much experience to step down from the position. Ms Rattray on Thursday said she believed she consulted well with her electorate on legislation before the Legislative Council and represented the broader electorates views in the chamber. "And I feel like I do make a difference in people's lives for the better," she said. This will be the first election in the electorate since the division's boundaries were adjusted in 2017. First elected in Apsley in 2004, Ms Rattray faced three challengers in the 2016 election - one Labor candidate, one Greens candidate, and an independent candidate. She ended up winning 53.6 per cent of the vote. This year there will be three upper house elections in May due to the resignation of Labor MLC Bastian Seidel from the seat of Huon. Tasmanian Labor Party secretary Stuart Benson said the party had not yet endorsed a candidate for the Huon by-election, but would soon call out for nominations. He said Elwick incumbent Josh Willie had been unanimously re-endorsed to recontest his seat. He said the party had decided not to run a candidate in McIntyre. Liberal Party state president Rod Scurrah said the party would not run a candidate in Huon and was yet to make a decision on endorsement of a candidate in Elwick and McIntyre. "For a number of years, the Liberal Party's policy on endorsing candidates in Legislative Council elections has been to do so on a case-by-case basis, taking into account all relevant factors," he said. "Over recent years, this policy has served us well and has seen gains including Rosevears in 2020 and Windermere last year." Greens party manager Deb Rees said a candidate had been pre-selected for Huon and a candidate was being finalised for Elwick. She said nominations were open for a candidate to stand in McIntyre. Anti-pokies campaigner Pat Caplice has been endorsed by The Local Party to run in Huon.

