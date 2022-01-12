sport, local-sport,

Swimming sensation and Launceston product Ariarne Titmus has her sights firmly focused on this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. And there's good reason too with the prospect of making history. She'll be out to defend the 400-metre, 800m and 4x200m freestyle titles she claimed in 2018. She also wants to take out the 200m freestyle. READ MORE: Promising cyclist wins time trial at national road championships If Titmus can secure the 200-400-800m treble she'll become the first female swimmer since Aussie Karen Moras at Edinburgh in 1970 to achieve the triple at a single Games. "I want to be at my peak for Commonwealth Games; I want to be swimming very well there," she told Commonwealth Games Australia. "I loved the Gold Coast Games in 2018. Those Commonwealth Games for me felt like a mini-Olympics and I want to really be swimming my best that I can there." Titmus returned to competition in December following her breathtaking performance at the Tokyo Olympics in July. She won gold in the 200 and 400m freestyle as well as a 800m silver and a relay bronze. The 21-year-old is still weighing up how she will prepare for the July/August meet in Birmingham. The Japan-based FINA world championships are coming up in May but Titmus hasn't decided if she'll compete. "Either way it's going to be a very busy year... I feel like it could potentially be as busy if not busier than last year," Titmus said. "I still have to figure out a few details but I can definitely say that it's at the Commonwealth Games where I definitely want to be at my best." Titmus can gain entry into the Commonwealth Games by finishing top two at Australia's world championship trials in April. But there are also other ways to make the team, with three spots in each event up for grabs. There's the opportunity to qualify at either the Sydney Open Meet or the Monaco-based Monte Carlo Mare Nostrum meet in June. "It's good to know you (still) have that opportunity to make that team for Birmingham," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/eeb28429-3d0c-48c8-b62e-825a0692add9.jpg/r0_151_3000_1846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg