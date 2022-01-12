Tasmanian Thousands field chases Dale Beams' history

sport, local-sport,

Australia's richest woodchopping handicap event has attracted a quality field of more than 40 axemen. The $10,000 Eric Reece Memorial Tasmanian Government Thousands 300mm standing handicap, which dates back to 1962, will be held in Deloraine on Saturday. The Thousands is usually a very open affair due to its handicap nature and is initially cut in three divisions, with heats, semi-finals and finals. The first three placegetters in A, B and C grade finals go through to the grand final, along with the fastest fourth-placed axeman, to make a field of 10 for the decider. READ MORE: Launceston's Nathan Bester to score the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart Winkleigh's Dale Beams, the only axeman to win it twice, has been given the honour of equal back mark for this year's event, starting off a handicap of 32 seconds, along with Kody Steers. Former world champion Stephen Foster, of Devonport, has been handicapped at 31 seconds, with Daniel Beams (Dale's son) and Gowrie Park axeman Josh Bakes cutting from 30 seconds. He will give up four seconds to a strong group off 27 secs, including 2011 Thousands winner Zack Beams, Andrew Kelly, Huonville veteran Geoff Lovell and 2015 winner Daniel Gurr, of Deloraine, chasing a home-town victory. Last year's winner Bill Purton, from Wynyard, will start from the 14-second mark. In addition to Purton and two-time winner Dale Beams, Saturday's field also includes 10 other previous winners keen to emulate Beams' double victory. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/513c084f-afbe-4b47-b96a-e130b1cab11c.jpg/r15_321_6001_3703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg