Almost 900 people have been released from isolation as the total number of active COVID cases in Tasmania rose by 439 in the past 24 hours. Eight-hundred-ninety-one people have been released from isolation, while the number of people in the state's three case management facilities also decline by five, leaving the centres occupancy at 50 per cent. READ MORE: Half a kilo of drugs seized at Launceston Airport Speaking on Monday, Premier Peter Gutwein said one in four people who had COVID-19 in Tasmania had since recovered. The total number of active cases in the state was recorded at 8356, with 1379 new COVID cases identified. People under observation in the COVID@home program increased slightly from 231 to 278 as patients in the state's hospitals also increased by one, to 18. READ MORE: What council can do to reclaim $10m after project stalled The Department of Health said of the 18 patients under observation, seven were being treated specifically for COVID-19 symptoms, with the remaining 11 cases being treated for unrelated medical conditions. Zero patients have been admitted to an intensive care unit. READ MORE: Thousands of RAT's given out in Launceston The use of rapid antigen testing continues to rise with 1015 tests completed in the past 24 hours, while the number of PCR tests conducted reduced from 397 to 364. The DoH advised 12010 rapid antigen tests had been provided, while lab tests also rose slightly from 2252 to 2384. More information is available at coronavirus.tas.gov.au Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

