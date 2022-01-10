sport, local-sport, GRM Combine - Driven by Marcos Abrose

A group of promising young drivers are in for a treat this week at the state's Symmons Plains and Baskerville circuits. They'll get to try out a slew of high-level racecars run by Garry Rogers Motorsport (GRM) as part of the augural five-day GRM Combine - Driven by Marcos Ambrose program. READ MORE: Opportunity for youngsters to gain introduction to golf Formula Ford racer Winston Smith, Victorian Hyundai Excel drivers Harry Tomkins and Mason Kelly, and Tasmanian up-and-comer Campbell Logan are among the group of six which will experience GRM cars raced in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series and Turtle Wax Trans Am Series. Two-time Australian Touring Car Champion and NASCAR Cup Series race winner Marcos Ambrose has been behind the push for the Combine. He was inspired by similar programs in the United States during his nine years in elite stock car racing. "It's exciting to have the first GRM Combine up-and-running, on two great circuits in Tasmania with six young drivers all keen to test themselves in a range of machinery and against the benchmark of GRM's pro drivers," he said. "The GRM team is in Tasmania all week to really get involved in giving our Combine participants a thorough learning experience." Ambrose, GRM TCR (touring car racing) drivers James Moffat and Dylan O'Keeffe and S5000 front-runner James Golding are among the coaches. The final day of track running will see participants sample the high-powered Rogers AF/01 V8 S5000. They'll also get to have a spin in a Mygale Formula Ford.

