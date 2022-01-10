sport, local-sport, Country Club Tasmania, Prospect Vale Golf Club

Golf is going gangbusters in Launceston according to Country Club Tasmania's head professional Bryce Gorham. "We're trying to strap in and hang on because it's so busy, golf has taken off during COVID which has been great for us," he said. "We've seen a massive insurgence in golfers and people who don't normally come - people in their high 20s to mid-30s have been playing a lot more golf than we've ever seen before, which is really cool." READ MORE: Tasmania still gets to host series decider He feels the social distancing aspect of the pandemic has contributed to the increase. "The past week has been a big one, the numbers have gone up of COVID infected people, but the range has become busier, it's unheard of. "The town is quiet but the range is busy - so go figure. I think it's the safety thing." It presents as a ideal time for newcomers to try the sport and youngsters will get their chance this weekend. There's a free junior MyGolf come-and-try session at Prospect Vale Golf Club at Country Club Tasmania at 2pm on Saturday. The one-and-half hour session, which is open to all juniors, starts at the driving range before players test their short game on the putting green. Gorham will co-lead the session with his trainee Harrison Banks. It shapes up as a good stepping stone toward playing in junior competition. "We've had come-and-trys for all levels of golf - juniors, boys, girls, ladies, men's, seniors - over the years to try and introduce all facets of golf," Gorham said. "It's to allow players that first experience of golf where there's no pressure and no cost." Gorham explained there was a growing MyGolf Junior League on the Apple Isle where junior teams played against youngsters from other clubs. "We would love to progress any kids that come to this come-and-try to the league and then from the league you look at state level golf and representing Tassie at higher levels," Gorham said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/c3a647da-5105-462c-911f-5f6a0dbdfe87.jpg/r11_224_4190_2585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg