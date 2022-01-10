sport, local-sport, Alex Peroni

Tasmanian driver Alex Peroni is preparing for his next big racing challenge. The 22-year-old will race with G-Drive Racing by Algarve Pro Racing in the European Le Mans Series this year. The endurance event features six four-hour races across Europe. READ MORE: Opportunity for youngsters to gain introduction to golf Peroni and fellow Aussie James Allen join a strong team looking to defend its LMP2 prototype class title. It'll be Peroni's debut prototype season after his recent success in Formula 3 and Indy Lights. He was awarded the Peter Brock medal in 2020. "I'm very pleased to be racing with a team that I know will be able to compete at the front, and I thank everyone at G-Drive Racing by APR for giving me this opportunity," Peroni said. "I know I have a lot to learn in endurance racing but I'm confident it's the right environment to give it my best. I'll be looking to learn as much as possible from my very experienced teammates and to help us achieve the team's objectives in 2022." Peroni gave a shoutout to his support base in his home state. "I thank my incredible Tasmanian sponsors and my supporters who have been with me for many years and who have once again shown their confidence in me as I make an important step in my career," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/9ae3ac10-8b4f-48b0-ae3d-26208525ba45.jpg/r0_104_3780_2240_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg