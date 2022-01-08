coronavirus,

Tasmania's active COVID-19 cases have jumped by 2223 overnight, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 6509. There are 1229 active cases in the North, 694 in the North-West, and 3060 in the South. There are 10 active COVID cases in hospital in the state, with four of those being treated specifically for COVID. The new and active cases include 1172 self-reported positive Rapid Antigen Tests and 1051 cases from PCR tests. Premier Peter Gutwein thanked Tasmanians on behalf of the government for registering their RAT positive result on the Public Health website. READ MORE: Face masks for students under consideration before school year starts "While the case numbers will continue to cause some concern in the community - which is completely understandable - it is not unexpected, and the reason we are now able to live with COVID is because we have one of the most highly vaccinated populations in the world," he said. The majority of cases continue to be treated through the government's COVID@home program, with 313 currently being observed through the remote service. Sixty-seven patients are under observation in the state's community case management facilities. There are no patients in an intensive care unit for treatment. Daily lab tests came in at 4408 and 391 people were released from isolation in the past 24 hours. For more information visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/2529877f-d991-4f3a-add1-6e06ee39afc9.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg