Ahead of his first full season in the AFL, Jackson Callow has at least one high profile fan in his corner. When asked to pick a player set for a breakout season, Hawthorn teammate Luke Breust picked the North Launceston product, who was selected in last year's mid-season draft. "Hopefully he can come in, he's obviously a key forward so I'll be getting to his feet a little bit and hopefully he doesn't use those big buckets and catch everything and a few fall down to me and I can crumb a couple of him as well," Breust said with a smile on Hawthorn's social media. READ MORE: Gabe Bell joins Hurricanes squad with Matthew Wade set to miss Affectionately nicknamed 'Buckets' due to his impressive aerial marking, Callow has not only stood out to the 239-game and 441-goal in that facet but also with his running. "From last year once he got picked up, he never really got to showcase that side of his game and then he's obviously put in the hard yards over the off-season and we are seeing that on the GPS," Breust said. "He's always leading the stats and things like that and a couple of the stats ... are pretty impressive." The 19-year-old recently took his running ability to the Devonport Carnival, running in both the 400m Gift and the mile. A TSL premiership player in just his fourth game of senior football in 2019, Callow moved to SANFL unit Norwood for the first half of 2021 after being overlooked in the national AFL draft.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/2ed1ccba-17f0-4ce2-aa87-8685e2997703.jpg/r0_116_5471_3207_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg