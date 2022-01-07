sport, cricket,

The Hobart Hurricanes have been dealt another blow to their season's hopes, with Matthew Wade to miss the Brisbane Heat clash. The skipper is unavailable for Saturday's game due to personal reasons, with coach Adam Griffith saying "he's ok". "It's just something that he's working through at the moment, we don't really have a timeline just as yet, but we are hopeful to have him back for the end of the tournament," Griffith said. Whether D'Arcy Short moves back into the opening role is yet to be determined by Griffith, while Peter Handscomb will captain the side and Ben McDermott will keep wickets. READ MORE: Alpine Wolf ends Turk Warrior's long unbeaten run in Tasmanian Guineas While Wade came out of the squad, English import Tom Lammonby was included as Harry Brook and Jordan Thompson isolate after being at close proximity to a COVID-19 case. George Town product Gabe Bell was also included, alongside Queensland's Will Sanders, with both in line to make their debut in the absence of Nathan Ellis (injury). "Belly has been a great contributor for Tassie cricket over the last four or five years and is an honest, hard-working, very good cricketer. "If he gets an opportunity, I'm sure he will do a great job. "[Bowling with] the new ball is something that he's shown in Shield cricket, that's where he's bowled really well ... but I think his ability to be really consistent in his length [is fantastic]. "He's got a good bouncer, he's been developing his slower balls and yorker, so if he gets that opportunity, we just want him to keep it really simple and do what he does really well." Bell and Sanders are among several non-squad members to be called up to Big Bash sides around the competition due to COVID and other injuries to keep the league running. When questioned on the integrity of the competition and whether it should be halted, Griffith said continuation of the BBL is a positive. READ MORE: Cricket North's second-grade matches called off this weekend "You've just got to be on [top of] the depth of your squad and how good you are at going and finding players but I think ultimately it's the teams that can overcome these adversities that will be the teams that will be still standing at the back end. "That's a skillset in itself and something that we are working on hard with our boys. "I think the decisions that are made on the direction of the competition, that's something that we'll definitely support, whichever way it goes." Coming into the Heat game, the Hurricanes have won four games and have 17 points, while their opponents have won three with 14, making their contest an important one. Gabe Bell, Tim David, Peter Handscomb (c), Caleb Jewell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tom Lammonby, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Wil Parker, Tom Rogers, Will Sanders, D'Arcy Short, Mac Wright

