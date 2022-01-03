newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Pharmacies across the North of the state are selling out of rapid antigen tests as demand increases. Following changes to close and casual contact definitions, intended to relieve pressure on state and private PCR testing facilities, the use of rapid antigen tests has increased. READ MORE: 466 new COVID cases recorded bringing state's total to 1691 Pharmacy Guild of Australia state president Helen O'Byrne said her pharmacy, like many other pharmacies she had spoken with, had run out of the tests in the past week. "We're certainly experiencing a lack of stock in the North-West and the North," she said. "When I left on Friday, our pharmacy didn't have any stock, we were expecting a backorder to come in, which didn't come in." Ms O'Byrne said the spike in people purchasing RAT tests was driven more by concern than symptoms. "There's over 400 cases a day being reported, so potentially we've all been in contact with people who have COVID and, and people are concerned that they may or may be passing it on to other people," she said. READ MORE: COVID case management questioned as cases rise past 1000 Ms O'Byrne said with the tests becoming more widely used she would like to see them be made available to the public at no cost. "In the case of the public, we'd like to see a two-phase model where there are free tests available if public health deems necessary, and there are also private tests available through pharmacies and other retail outlets," she said. State health commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said RATs would be freely available for those that require them in accordance with testing rules. READ MORE: University of Tasmania launches Diploma of Paralegal Practice She said the state had already secured 500,000 RAT kits, with a further two million ordered and available next month. Ms Morgan-Wicks said the government had been assured the additional two-million tests would be delivered as agreed with the supplier, and expected supplies for private organisations to be more available in the coming weeks. Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the tests remain available for asymptomatic close contacts or anyone directed to undertake a RAT test by the Department of Health. He said eligible cases unable to access a test should contact public health who could direct cases to their closest distribution point in the South, North and North. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/1011f323-e081-40b6-82e2-a5bccd75991c.jpg/r2_51_1018_625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg