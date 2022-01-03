coronavirus,

coronavirus,

COVID-19 cases in the state continue to rise, while all case numbers under observation have declined. On Monday, the Department of Health announced 466 new COVID cases had been recorded, bringing the state's total number of active cases to 1691. READ MORE: 'It's disbelief': Child in ICU after car allegedly driven through tent Despite the rise in cases, all patients under observation declined in the past 24 hours. Cases being managed through the COVID@home program declined by 38, from 316 to 278. Cases under observation in the state's three community case management facilities declined by 4, from 60 to 56. READ MORE: Punters spend first day at historic race Hospital cases also declined from three to two, while no intensive care unit cases were recorded. Daily lab test results were recorded at 1950, while no new exposure sites had been added to the public exposure site list. Premier Peter Gutwein will provide a more in-depth update on the state COVID cases at 11.30am today.

