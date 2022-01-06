Greater Northern Raiders aim to build on their 2021 highs

sport, cricket,

The Greater Northern Raiders' women enjoyed a fruitful 2021 which included a run to the CTPL's Twenty20 final. The Examiner looks at some of the Greater Northern Raiders' best individual efforts of the season so far. With four half-centuries under her belt to this point in the season, Manix-Geeves is the fulcrum point of the Greater Northern Raiders' batting unit, none more so than her twin knocks against New Town on November 21. The Tasmanian representative showed her eye was in during the side's morning match as she found the rope on 10 occasions and cleared it once for a fluent 87 not out off 61 balls to be the Raiders' backbone in a total of 2-139. READ MORE: North Melbourne's Brooke Brown ready for second year in AFLW Proving it was no fluke, the 21-year-old was at it again in the afternoon fixture as she partnered with Montana Bradley to steer the Raiders to 1-144 and secure two wins in a day. Manix-Geeves contributed 81 not out of 60 balls to be the star of the show. The opening batter's contributions in both games single-handedly out-scored New Town's team efforts. Charlotte Layton has led the Raiders' bowling attack and finds herself top of the side's wicket-taking charts in the new year. Layton claimed seven wickets in a day against North Hobart, which included the Raiders' best figures so far of 4-20. Layton knocked over North Hobart opener Clare Scott for her first wicket after coming on as first-change. READ MORE: Public Health Advice to guide Tasmania's Ashes Test status Layton and Manix-Geeves combined to remove Taylah Purton before the pair collaborated for a sharp stumping to send Emma Roberts packing. Stephanie Nichols found a waiting Bradley as Layton posted her fourth wicket to ensure a Raiders win. Belinda Vakarewa may have only featured in one game for the Raiders to this point in the season but she made sure it counted. The Hobart Hurricanes' seamer swapped purple for orange against Clarence in round three and took the new ball for Darren Simmonds' side. The end stat line is something any cricketer would be proud of: four overs, one maiden, claiming 3-8. Vakarewa, alongside the Hurricanes' Ruth Johnston (3-13), took Clarence's top-order to task as the state representative starred. The 23-year-old removed two of the top three plus the later wicket of Hurricanes' teammate Nicola Carey in an efficient effort.

