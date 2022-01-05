sport, cricket, Ashes, Hobart, Tasmania, Australia

Premier Peter Gutwein has again reiterated that Public Health advice will be the deciding factor on the status of next week's historic Ashes Test in Hobart. When asked on Wednesday on whether he was concerned the Test would be a "super spreader" event of COVID-19, especially considering the rise of case numbers since the borders opened, Gutwein responded by saying: "I will always rely on Public Health advice in terms of these sort of events and at this stage I don't have any advice from Public Health in terms of changing the settings [restrictions] there [at the Test]." He went on to say: "We will rely on Public Health advice in terms of the Ashes [Test] and other events." Cricket Australia this week confirmed the start time for the day/night Bellerive Oval encounter would be at 3pm. It is set to the state's first Test match since South Africa visited in 2016. The Test is scheduled to start on January 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BGqnABECPrQWPQdDVKLwqz/38311d57-ca12-43c2-90f8-5878bef37c1e.JPG/r0_222_6017_3622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg