sport, local-sport,

Derwent Sailing Squadron race director Scott Brain is delighted with the number of entries in this year's Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race. The anticipated on water rivalry is likely to see a close finish between line honour contenders. "We have 24 Tasmanian entries and I'm impressed with the calibre of the fleet from both the north and south of the state. We have five boats representing the local Port Dalrymple Yacht Club (PDYC) and Andrew Jones' AdvantEdge, from PDYC, is expected to push hard for line honours from southern rival veteran, Gary Smith, sailing Fork in the Road." Brain said. Family ties continue to dominate in the 2021 L2H with many of the entries featuring families sailing together in this iconic race of the Tasmanian sailing calendar. The 285-nautical mile race starts at 9.30am on Monday, December 27, at Inspection Head at Beauty Point. READ MORE: Ariarne Titmus gets recognition with Nike and City of Launceston council The fleet will head out of the Tamar River to Low Head before hitting the challenging Banks Strait. Current predictions will have the fleet across the top of Tasmania by late evening on Monday but with strong tides and light conditions forecast, the navigators will be looking for every opportunity to maximise their performance in this notorious area of the race. Local knowledge of the Tamar River and Banks Strait is expected to give PDYC entrants a boost as they hit the start line. Last racing in 2019, Andrew Jones, from PDYC, will be looking to improve on his result of first in PHS and third in IRC. READ MORE: Lilly Meldrum ready for world snooker championships in the United Kingdom Other PDYC entrants vying for handicap honours will be Big Pup (Teresa Badrock and Anthony Bezemer), Honey Pott (Nick Mcelwee) and Sassy (Tim White). This will be a race within a race for some entrants as they compete against like designed boats, with several Cookson 12s, Farr 1104s and Northshore 38s involved. The race is expected to finish in Hobart on Wednesday, December 29.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/5b7d10ad-f8d2-4391-8b30-426f23d028bb.JPG/r13_424_5287_3404_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg