The celebration of Launceston's golden girl Ariarne Titmus has taken a creative twist after a global sportswear company and City of Launceston council partnered up. Titmus enjoyed a terrific Tokyo Olympics with two gold, one silver and one bronze medal to become Tasmania's first individual Olympic champion and capture the hearts of a nation. The 21-year-old's achievements saw the council vote unanimously to gift her the keys to the city and rename the 50-metre competition pool at the Launceston Aquatic Centre after her history-making Games. The collaboration between the council, Nike and talented artist Josh Foley led to the mural which is on display at the Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre. The former Sacred Heart and St Patrick's College student was glowing in her praise for the project which she shared on her social media platforms earlier this week. "Early next year when the competition pool will be named in my honour, it's going to be a surreal moment to see me up on the wall at the pool I grew up swimming in,"she said. "I can't wait to see the real thing soon." Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten recognised Foley's efforts to bring the mural to life ahead of the pool re-naming ceremony next year. "Josh has done an incredible job with the mural, it looks amazing," he said "It's a creative and colourful way to celebrate Ariarne's achievements." They confirmed that plans are underway to see Titmus return to Launceston for the first time since she was awarded the key to the city earlier this year. "The council is currently working with Ariarne's management to finalise details for the re-naming ceremony for the competition pool and we will have news to share early next year," van Zetten said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/544abac7-6c02-4918-8950-b385ea01476e.JPG/r666_640_4050_2552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg