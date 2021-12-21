news, local-news, Tasmania, medicinal cannabis, AusCann, dogs

A Tasmanian-linked company has taken a key step towards potential approval as the nation's first provider of medicinal cannabis products for dogs. AusCann Group Holdings Limited told the ASX it had submitted the last regulatory modules to the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority to support registration of its DermaCann product for anti-inflammatory and immune support for dogs with skin conditions. "Subject to APVMA approval, DermaCann will be the first regulatory-approved medicine containing cannabinoids to be legally available for prescription through veterinarians in Australia," it said. The modules submitted concerned the environment, safety and efficacy (the ability to perform the intended task). Toxicology and chemistry regulatory modules were submitted previously. AusCann - which has a cannabis resin supply deal with Westbury-based Extractas Bioscience - said the review of all modules was expected to be complete by the end of September 2022. "Subject to approval, DermaCann will become a world first in class regulatory approved oral cannabinoid-based veterinary product for skin health in dogs ...," Perth-based AusCann said. It said it was also working on US commercialisation plans for DermaCann. It would launch the product at VMX, the veterinary industry's biggest trade show in the US, in January. "VMX is one of the world's leading veterinary conferences, attracting tens of thousands of veterinarians from across North America, and is used as a platform to promote new animal health products to distributors, animal health partners and veterinarians from around the world," AusCann said. Chief executive Layton Mills said completing the final DermaCann regulatory submissions was the culmination of more than three years of work and a "pivotal milestone for AusCann". "We look forward to introducing this world first product to veterinarians in Australia and other global markets, starting with the United States at the upcoming VMX convention next month." AusCann said the global canine skin and dermatitis market was worth an estimated $2.1 billion.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-agfeed/2159633.jpg/r2_107_1021_683_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg