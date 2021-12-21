newsletters, editors-pick-list, joel, anthony, gillard, fays, jewellers, robbery, theft

A Gawler man stole thousands of dollars worth of jewellery and then escaped from police by giving them a fake name. Joel Anthony Gillard, 25, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to counts of burglary, stealing, escaping custody and stating a false name and address to police. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy The court heard Gillard trespassed at Fay's Jewellers in Devonport on October 23 before stealing $5000 worth of jewellery and watches. Fay's Jewellers co-owner Andrina Fay in the wake of the theft told Australian Community Media she had to close the store the following day in order to "clean up and take stock of what was missing". Following the incident Gillard appeared in court the next day, and Tasmania Police confirmed they had recovered "all property stolen" by October 26. The day after Gillard stole the jewellery and watches, he was arrested by police and taken into custody awaiting a breath and blood test. But he provided police with a false name, John Bevan Holes, and consequently escaped custody. Gillard, who was appearing by video link from Risdon Prison, was represented by defence attorney Mark Doyle. Gillard was remanded by Magistrate Simon Brown for facts and sentencing on January 13. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/cbfe796a-90f1-4aa4-bffc-3e46d4327eec.jpeg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg