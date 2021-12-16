sport, local-sport, Dihan Cloete, Will Bennett, Nathan Parkin, Sean Harris, Andy Gower

Launceston have everything to play for as they face a do-or-die clash against the undefeated Westbury to conclude the Greater Northern Cup regular season. The defending champions have a simple equation, win and they are in to the finals, lose and their fate rests in the Ulverstone and Burnie clash. "It's a must-win game for us, we don't want to not be able to defend our title from last year so we're pretty keen to have a positive result," Launceston coach Andy Gower said. The Lions will be boosted by the return of Dihan Cloete and Will Bennett as they look upset Westbury. "Westbury have been the class side so far, they've have executed really well. I've been watching their numbers and they're going along similar to us [last year], they've had a focus on being consistent and they've achieved that," Gower said. Westbury have battled on two fronts this week, with T20 Cup preparation also on their plate, but the Shamrocks are keen to cap off an unblemished regular season. "We've been setting our sights on Launnie for a few weeks now and we really respect them as a cricket side so we're really looking forward to the challenge of them this Saturday," Westbury stand-in captain Nathan Parkin said. "Getting that test before we head into Greater Northern finals we feel is going to be really valuable." South Launceston will venture down to Invermay Park as they close out their Greater Northern Cup campaign against Mowbray. Both sides are out of the Greater Northern finals picture and will turn their attention to the two-day format after the Christmas break as they target the Cricket North finals series. The Eagles enter the fixture having lost their past two fixtures and three of the past four but are prepared to back their line-up. "They've obviously got a couple of big wickets and if we can get the ball in the right areas, we're certainly a chance to take those if we go well, so we'll certainly back our bowlers in," Mowbray captain Luke Scott said. "Same with the bat, we've got to keep backing our boys in and eventually we're going to get a couple of partnerships that go for a really long period of time or chase something down." The Knights will continue their absence from the Greater Northern finals this season, with their last appearance coming in the 2019/20 season, but are focused on the larger Cricket North picture. "We're confident that we're heading in the right direction, we just haven't been quite good enough to probably get two or three wins on the board that we may have otherwise," South Launceston captain Sean Harris said. "We will attack it just like any other game, we really look forward to play at Invermay Park."

