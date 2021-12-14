coronavirus,

In an eleventh hour announcement by the government, child care workers now have until January 8 to receive a first dose of the vaccine as part of a new vaccine mandate. It means all childcare sector workers including those in long day care, family day care, outside school hours care, occasional care and home care must have at least one dose by the set date. In an announcement the day before borders reopen, Premier Peter Gutwein also said it was clear that the time was right to open up the state. "Now is the time ... where we are one of the most vaccinated places on the planet, that we move forward, that we reopen our borders, and get back on with our lives," Mr Gutwein said. READ MORE: Mystery donor pays off 150 lay-bys at Launceston Toyworld "People will see me in the coming days at large functions and indoors, where I will be wearing a mask. Don't be surprised by that. The rules are clear, and importantly, if Tasmanians abide by them then we will keep ourselves safe as we move forward." Public Health director Mark Veitch said a vaccine mandate for childcare workers removes uncertainty surrounding vaccines within the sector, and made it an absolute requirement for vaccination. Dr Veitch said the mandate would help to preserve the continued operation of the childcare service. He said anyone working within child care settings has an obligation to reduce the risk of infection. "Even though the infection of small children will usually be mild, anybody working with clients has an absolute obligation to reduce the risk of infection from them to their clients. That is obviously first and foremost workplace health and safety considerations, but if the practical way to ensure that those obligations are met is a public health order, I think that is a reasonable justification," Dr Veitch said. READ MORE: Prospect, Riverside students celebrate school's end "Workers in these services are limited ... so a small number of workers taken out from that service will disrupt the service to a quite a lot of children and also parents who rely on the sector to look after children when they are working. "There is a further consideration, by vaccinating childcare workers extensively, that will also help limit the spread of infections." Mr Gutwein said Public Health was still finalising its public health direction but that the job of any worker who remained unvaccinated on January 8 would be at risk. "The vast majority have been vaccinated, but obviously if they haven't been then they will not be able to work in the sector." Lady Gowrie chief executive Mat Rowell said that while the delay on a vaccine mandate was not ideal less than a day out from borders reopening, it was good that child care centres would now be a safe place for children. Mr Rowell said the announcement was good news for families concerned over the safety of their children in care. He said Lady Gowrie, as a larger provider, would be able to handle the loss of any staff if they chose not to be vaccinated, but had concerns for smaller providers if loss of staff occurred. But he added that overall, he expected most workers to be vaccinated, with internal surveys already revealing that 90 per cent of their staff had already received at least one dose. "My board had decided last week that we were going to put in place a policy, and implement it this week. To have the government come out with clear dates makes it easier for us to implement that policy," Mr Rowell said. "It is very welcome news for families, a lot have contacted us saying 'how do we know if children are going to be safe?' "Children under 5 can't be vaccinated yet, and so the best thing we can do is have 100 per cent vaccination with our employees and contractors coming into the buildings.

