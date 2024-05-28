The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

'Mr Prospect' closing in on Launceston City's NPL appearance record

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 28 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Having back surgery at the age of 17 isn't conducive to a lengthy goalkeeping career but being part of the Prospect Park furniture for nearly 20 years has Lachie Clark closing in on Launceston City's NPL appearance record.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.