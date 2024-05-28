'Mr Prospect' closing in on Launceston City's NPL appearance record

Having back surgery at the age of 17 isn't conducive to a lengthy goalkeeping career but being part of the Prospect Park furniture for nearly 20 years has Lachie Clark closing in on Launceston City's NPL appearance record.
The 25-year-old, who joined the club aged six and made his first-team debut at 15, needs just six more games to overtake former teammate Aaron Campbell.
"It is a goal of mine to break the club record for playing NPL and even if I can last long enough to play the most games ever in NPL Tas, that'd be the end goal," Clark said. "But it's all dependent on how my body holds up at the end of the day."
City treasurer Jamie Richardson confirmed that in the current iteration of the State League, which began in 2013, Campbell leads the way with 138 appearances with Clark on 132, Shane Egan 113 and Jarrod Linger 107.
Over the club's 67-year existence, Roger Mies holds the all-time appearance and goal-scoring records.
Mies confirmed that he played about 600 games in all competitions, adding: "I've told Lachie I would love him to break my games record because he's a good lad - but I reckon my goals record is pretty safe."
Clark is showing no signs of handing over the gloves at his home away from home.
After starting out with City's junior club Westside, the former Summerdale Primary, Prospect High and Launceston College student made his statewide debut 10 years ago when filling in for David Smith.
"I think we lost 3-1 to Tilford Zebras as they were called at the time," he said. "David was a really good mentor for me coming through and then I was in and out because we had an import keeper Niko Giantsopoulos coming in, but I've been in and around the NPL team since I was 15.
"I've been in the league for a long time now and I think just having that consistency and that experience helps me know the league and the players I'm coming up against and allows me to perform well.
"I've got a career as an insurance broker which I really enjoy and I think that's going to suit me so as far as my playing aspirations go, I'm really happy to be in NPL Tas because it's a great community and I just love it.
"I did rep and state programs but at club level I played all through juniors at Westside and Launceston City and just came through the ranks. I've always been black and white and am Launceston through and through. Mr Prospect, that's what they'll start calling me."
Such longevity also leaves Clark well placed to pass judgement on where the current team sits.
Asked if Daniel Syson's outfit is the best side he's been a part of, the popular captain said: "As far as the professionalism and the attitude towards winning, it definitely is.
"Over the years I've seen a lot of talented imports and local players. So each year you bring something different to the table, but I think as far as mindset goes and what we want to achieve, it's probably the strongest team I've played in, yeah."
Widely regarded as one of the best keepers in the state, Clark is particularly proud of City's four clean sheets from eight games this season - all coming against fellow Northern opposition.
He said centre-backs Will Humphrey and Daniel Latinovic plus full-backs Joe McShane and Mac Wilcox have helped form a solid defensive group.
"I think the personnel that we have are just very passionate about keeping the ball out of the back of the net.
"Four clean sheets out of eight games - we're pretty happy with that and I know 'Sys' as well has been pretty pleased with our defensive efforts. We just drive ourselves every game to keep a clean sheet so I think that's probably where it comes from.
"It helps having that quality back there. Daniel and Humpa are such good ball players for centre-backs. That combination of being so good defensively, being able to make a strong tackle, but also being able to play from the back and through lines is quite rare in this league and to have two players that can do that so well helps us."
