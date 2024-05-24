City survive injury-time drama to maintain impressive derby dominance

Launceston City cemented their NPL Tasmania Northern dominance and took their aggregate derby tally to 10-0 with a tight 1-0 win at Riverside.
And coach Daniel Syson wasn't slow to point it out to his players.
"Probably the worse performance we've had all season," he said.
"First half was to the point of being embarrassing in terms of second efforts and having control of the game and that was down to us not doing basics.
"So three points but a very frustrating night in terms of performance because next is Glenorchy Knights and if we play like that against them we know what'll happen.
"We've seen a lot of improvement from last year but if you're performing like that you're just taking two steps back. We set our standards high and if we really want to compete we've got to do much, much better than tonight.
"Away from home 1-0 is a good result but with who they had missing, it was a change to really dictate the game.
"I'm going to have an hour's drive home and it's going to be a frustrating drive."
Syson's drive up the Bass Highway would have been considerably more frustrating but for the dramatic clearance which secured his team's fourth league win in the 94th minute.
For virtually the only time all evening, Riverside found a way past the ever-impressive Lachie Clark only to see Liam Poulson's instinctive shot kept out by the broad chest of City's resident Queenslander.
It capped an excellent night for Latinovic despite playing for 87 minutes on a yellow card.
The game's solitary goal also came early, as former South Hobart keeper Indigo Sharp - filling in for regular captain Dan Nash - did well to save Diesel Murfet's shot but Swaby was on hand to show he can score tap-ins as well as wonder goals.
Having bounced back from some early-season thumpings to find their feet in the league and take the Lakoseljac Cup semi-final to the 90th minute a week ago, Riverside welcomed Emanuel Ponce back from the suspension which followed his costly red card against Clarence and gave a first start to promising young centre-back Henry Routley.
With tireless playmaker Gedi Krusa limited to coaching responsibilities, the hosts took a while to get going and, when they finally did, found Clark in his usual commanding form.
The same could be said for Sharp who repeatedly lived up to his name, saving his best to thwart Swaby on the hour when the striker was clean through with plenty of time to decide how best to score.
At the other end, Latinovic and Olympic old boy Will Humphrey ensured that the dangerous Ponce was rarely short of at least one shadow as Riverside's best chances fell to winger Austin Marshall and that Poulson moment at the death.
United travel to KGV in both statewide competitions on Saturday, facing Glenorchy in the Women's Super League at 12.15pm and in NPL Tasmania at 4.45pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.