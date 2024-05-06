Rare fish rescue mission a success

Council and court reporter Joe Colbrook here, taking you through today's morning news wrap while Craig is enjoying some much-needed R&R.
Diving into the headlines, Duncan Bailey tells us scientists have returned several rare red handfish to their habitat after months in captivity. The critically endangered fish were removed from coastal waters to protect them from soaring summer temperatures.
In lighter news, Declan Durrant gives us insight into the recent round of Launceston Competitions, which began with some "adorable" performances from youngsters dressed as nursery rhyme characters.
Turning our gaze nationally, after a week where domestic violence, and men's attitudes towards women more broadly, were at the forefront of the national conversation four boys were suspended from a Melbourne private school after a list where they rated female students' attractiveness was made public.
To those of you who already subscribe, don't forget to check out today's daily print edition and thanks for supporting local journalism. We really couldn't do it without you.
To those who are yet to subscribe, please consider doing so. It gives you unlimited access to our local and national news, and interactive puzzles every day.
Have a great Tuesday!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.