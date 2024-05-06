The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Rogaining a sporting advantage on educational tour around city

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 6 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rogainers in a random Launceston street on Sunday. Picture by Rob Shaw
Rogainers in a random Launceston street on Sunday. Picture by Rob Shaw

The ship that first brought granite to Launceston was the Amboyna.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.