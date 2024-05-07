Australia knocked out but the Eurovision party goes on

Get ready to party because the world's biggest live music event is back with Sweden hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.
This year the contest is in Malmo, Sweden after the country won the competition in 2023 with the song Tattoo by Loreen.
Acts from 37 countries will compete from May 8 to May 12 to win the coveted microphone trophy, the rights to host the competition in 2025 and the dream to launch their careers like ABBA, Celine Dion and Italian rockers Maneskin.
The acts are split into two semi finals, with Australia competing in the first on May 8. Viewers will vote and the top 10 to advance alongside the 'Big Five' (the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy) and host country Sweden, to compete in the grand final on Sunday, May 12.
The grand final is decided with a 50/50 split between professional juries and viewers votes. Australians can only vote in the first semi-final and the grand final.
Australia unfortunately missed out on a spot in the grand final but were represented in the first semi final by Adelaide-based Electric Fields, with singer Zaachariaha Fielding and producer Michael Ross performing the song One Milkali (One Blood).
Electric Fields said they were "still buzzing" after the performance despite not qualifying for the grand final.
We feel like we did a killer performance and we felt like rock stars. And that audience, I tell you, it was just absolutely giving.- Electric Fields
"It's going to be a memory that will be embedded with us for the rest of our lives."
The joyous One Milkali (One Blood) brought a message of unity and connection, and for the first time in the contest, incorporated the Aboriginal language of the Anangu peoples, Yankunytjatjara, and the Yidaki.
Fielding hails from the APY Lands and draws on his connection to Country and culture for the storytelling conveyed in Electric Fields' music, buoyed by futuristic compositions from Ross, a producer and keyboardist.
The staging showcased paintings by Fielding who is also an award-winning artist.
The duo was internally selected by SBS as representatives. They placed second to Kate Miller-Heidke in the Australia Decides competition to represent the country in 2019. Their 2019 song 2000 and Whatever gained them an international following amongst Eurovision fans.
Electric Fields now plan to begin work on their debut album.
This was the ninth year Australia has competed after being invited as a "one-off initiative" in 2015 before Europe quickly fell in love with our artists and kept inviting us back.
Cyprus has gone back to back in picking Aussies to represent them after last year selecting Andrew Lambrou with his 12th place song Break a Broken Heart.
This year, Sydney singer Silia Kapsis represents her Cyprian father's homeland with the song Liar, making it through the first semi final against Australia and into Sunday morning's grand final.
It's not just contestants with an Aussie connection with two-time Eurovision winner for Ireland, Johnny Logan, performed Euphoria by last year's winner Loreen during the first semi final as an interval act.
Logan was born in the Melbourne suburb of Frankston, before moving to Ireland with his family at the age of three.
Keen Aussies can start their days early to watch the shows live on SBS and SBS On Demand.
The first semi final (featuring Electric Fields) was broadcast live on Wednesday, May 8 at 5.00am AEST. (Replay will be available on SBS Demand from 8.30am)
The second semi final will be broadcast live on Friday 10 May at 5.00am AEST. (Replay available on SBS Demand from 8.30am)
The grand final will be broadcast live on Sunday 12 May at 5.00am AEST. (Replay available on SBS Demand from 10.30am)
Prime time repeats of each show featuring backstage exclusives with Courtney Act will run on SBS at 7.30pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
There are some clear fan favourites this year amongst dedicated viewers. At the time of publishing Croatia, Switzerland and Italy lead the betting odds, with Ukraine and Ireland rapidly rising behind them.
The ultimate decision will come down to more an one hundred million viewers who are expected to tune in and vote.
Voting will only open during the live shows, so Aussies will need to set their alarms in order to have their say in the grand final.
Up to 20 votes per person can be submitted online at www.esc.vote and will cost 65 cents per vote.
