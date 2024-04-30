Accommodation at a premium due to national masters rowing champs

Lake Barrington is about to host some formidable logistics as well as the Australian Masters Rowing Championships.
A field of 810 competitors from all states and territories plus New Zealand and Belgium will contest 199 events featuring 4946 racing seats - only slightly down on the record 5100 set last year in Sydney.
Following previous stagings in 2011 and 2018, the regatta will be sandwiched between the elite national titles of 2021 and next year.
Running from 8am to 5pm each day from next Wednesday to Saturday (May 8-11), it is part of a three-regatta deal that Rowing Australia and Rowing Tasmania have put together with the support of Events Tasmania.
Rowing Tasmania chief executive Rob Prescott said there was no accommodation remaining in the Kentish area with visitors staying from Launceston through to Burnie.
"We are delighted to have this number of competitors gracing our state. It's going to be a fantastic event for the whole of Tasmania," he said.
"We know a lot of people who are coming for the event will go travelling as well so, from an economic point of view, it will be a huge benefit for the state."
Situated 15 minutes from Sheffield, Lake Barrington continues to enjoy the legacy of hosting the world championships in 1990.
About 30 metres deep and well protected from prevailing north-westerly winds, it is a huge contrast to most other elite rowing venues according to Prescott.
"We just continue to make this one of the best venues not only in Tasmania but Australia," he said.
"Lake Barrington is the jewel in our crown and we're so lucky to have it and it continues to go from strength to strength.
"People want to come and row here because it is so unique. It is as natural as it gets which is unusual now with so many man-made courses."
Prescott said the venue is used for far more than just rowing with many community groups and government organisations paying visits.
It recently hosted 180 defence force cadets for adventure awards as well as a national bomb squad conference.
Rowing Tasmania volunteers have worked extensively to maintain the standard of the venue, including repairing the start pontoon damaged in storms in 2022.
Prescott said attracting such national events would not have been possible without the support of Events Tasmania.
