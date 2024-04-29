NRMA Insurance's partners with Cricket Australia: A community game-changer

NRMA Insurance announces it has expanded its support of the McGrath Foundation by funding a second McGrath Breast Care Nurse for three years, following its fundraising initiatives during the NRMA Insurance Pink Test. Picture supplied

Since 2022, NRMA Insurance has been building a strong foundation as proud helpers of Australian cricket.



As the official naming rights partner of the Men's Test Series and the official insurance partner of the Men's and Women's International Cricket teams, NRMA Insurance has provided eight grants for community cricket and funded two breast care nurses for the McGrath Foundation as part of their commitment to the Pink Test.

This season NRMA Insurance expanded its support of the McGrath Foundation by funding a second McGrath Breast Care Nurse, Helen Moore for three years.



Helen will take up her role at Calvary Mater Newcastle, helping hundreds of families impacted by breast cancer not just in Newcastle but surrounding suburbs too.

The vital funds were raised during the NRMA Insurance Pink Test's Jane McGrath Day on January 5, 2024.



Cricket fans who took part in the NRMA Insurance Pitch-In activation played a part in the fundraising as every hit equated to a $1 donation from NRMA Insurance.



On top of that, for every NRMA Insurance policy sold on the January 5, NRMA Insurance donated $100 to the McGrath Foundation.

So far, NRMA Insurance Pink Test has donated $420,000 to the McGrath Foundation.

Cricket Australia has also benefited from the partnership, with institutional support and funding allowing them to inspire the passion for cricket on even the grassroots level.



The collaboration places a keen eye on the needs of the community. It bolsters the development of cricket across the country.

Recognition for the hard work done by the everyday cricket lover and the continuation of this iconic sport drives the game-changing partnership of NRMA Insurance and Cricket Australia.

A new era for Australian cricket

NRMA Insurance now stands as the official insurance partner of both the men's and omen's international cricket teams and supports community cricket across Australia.



They are also the sole holders of the naming rights for all Men's Test Series within the country for their four-season run.



This means we can see NRMA Insurance branding appear on beloved test matches such as the Sydney Pink Test, which supports the research done by the McGrath Foundation on breast cancer.

The insurance company's support for our country's most anticipated sporting season can even be felt on a community level, working alongside Cricket Australia to advocate for those working or volunteering at our local cricket clubs.

This is best seen through NRMA Insurance's creation of the community cricket club grants program (Cricket Grants), which both recognises and delights in the efforts of local community cricket clubs.



The grants will be distributed to eight clubs in need nationwide, a significant increase from the four in its inaugural year.

The funding from these grants secures better equipment and facilities for these clubs.



In turn, these grants would give cricketers a greater chance of playing and enjoying the summer sport.

Understanding the impact on national and international Cricket

Cricket Australia has come out publicly with a 2022-27 strategic plan, intending to develop the following areas of the sport:

Participation growth

Sustainability

The experience of the sport

Inspirational cricket

Their partnership with NRMA Insurance is intended to help support the implementation of this plan, encouraging the continued growth of the necessary network of volunteers and helpers within the sport.



Without the help of these individuals, it would not be possible for both national and international cricket matches to run as smoothly as they currently do.



That is why it is so beneficial to have NRMA Insurance advocating for the helpers, successfully drawing more participants in as they celebrate the spirit of cricket.

The dedication of NRMA Insurance to their partnership with Cricket Australia is directly summarised by NRMA Insurance Group Executive, Julie Batch.



"Cricket is considered Australia's national sport, and one that is built on community connection, so it was the ideal partnership to support the continued growth of NRMA Insurance across the country as we deliver on our brand promise to HELP."

It is the intention of both Cricket Australia and NRMA Insurance to build the future of the sport together from the ground up.



By supporting the 220,000 volunteers currently spread across Australia in community clubs, the foundation of cricket can remain strong and new players can find the facilities needed to rise to national or international levels.

Why grassroots cricket wins

Any brand that partners with Cricket Australia to support the sport Australians love is expected to dedicate its efforts towards not just the national or international cricket scene.



Rather, Cricket Australia is looking for someone just as dedicated as they are to growing the grassroots of cricket across the country.

Fortunately, NRMA Insurance has already shown that they are ready to go above and beyond in the name of community cricket through their Cricket Grants program.

Love for Australia's biggest sport is fostered at a grassroots level through the interest and funding provided by the grant.



Previously, NRMA Insurance successfully provided a $15,000 grant each to four local cricket clubs across the country. This year, they extended this to cover the needs of eight clubs.

The freedom provided by the grant, in which the clubs themselves are in full control of where they can use the financial support, makes it an incredibly flexible and thus desirable one.



Equipment and membership subsidies are typical focuses of this funding, but the recipients can also use it to build new and diverse programs.

By putting the power into the hands of the community, NRMA Insurance intends to build a sustainable future for grassroots cricket.

How NRMA Insurance aims to foster inclusivity and diversity in cricket

No matter their location, size, or participants, all cricket clubs across Australia are welcome to apply for the NRMA Insurance community cricket club grants program.



The insurer believes strongly in inclusivity and diversity, with their grant intending to provide community clubs the chance to nurture talent across genders, ethnicities, and talents.

Previous grant recipient, the Secret Harbour Dockers Cricket Club from Golden Bay, WA, is a clear example of how NRMA Insurance has fostered inclusivity and diversity in cricket.



The club has grown through the funding provided by the Cricket Grants, now having junior, women, and all abilities programs.

Australian national cricket player Cameron Green has gone on record commending the club for its development into a diverse symbol of the Golden Bay community.



"I don't think there is a cricket club more deserving," he said.

It is the efforts at this grassroots level that pave the way for many Australians to find success in the field of professional cricket.



Clubs that are inclusive within the community are what have led to the explosion of support for Women's Cricket within Australia, as seen by the heart-pumping recounts of matches like the titular Women's Big Bash League.



More young girls can look forward to making it to this highly competitive field when they have the full support of their community club behind them, which is what NRMA Insurance intends to create through their grants.

The future of cricket in Australia

Cricket has been a beloved summer sport in Australia for centuries, and the partnership between Cricket Australia and NRMA Insurance intends to maintain this long-standing tradition.

On a national scale, the brand support of NRMA Insurance has the official matches of both the men's and women's professional teams firmly in the public eye.



Much like the insurer's long history of helping Australians build a resilient everyday spirit, this partnership sees NRMA Insurance facilitating the growth of resilient and dedicated cricketing communities.

NRMA Insurance believes in advocating for the everyday Australian, which has long since become synonymous with the sport of cricket.



The partnership with Cricket Australia indicates that test cricket has continued, and will continue, to be popular with the Australian public.

On a more grassroots level, the exponential increase in grant funding from NRMA Insurance from the previous year speaks to a rise in community cricket.



Through the aid provided by these grants and the partnership between two cricket enthusiast companies, more Australian children can grow up enjoying the sport they love so much.



They can delight in knowing they have a greater chance to keep playing as the years go by, and maybe one day, they will be on the grounds of the next national or international match.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the partnership between NRMA Insurance and Cricket Australia has proven to be a transformative force for the world of Australian Cricket.



Beyond their organisational presence in the world of professional cricket, this partnership has also allowed the sport's grassroots to bloom into a successful endeavour for cricket enthusiasts everywhere.

