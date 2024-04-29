Big plate win for North as Fingal Valley pride goes on the line

The North recorded an impressive 8-1 win over the South in the women's golf regional plate at Ulverstone Golf Club.
A dominant performance in the morning singles round set up the victory.
However, Golf Southern Tasmania emerged victorious in the men's Thyne Trophy after halving North West Golf Tasmania 3.5 to 3.5 and defeating Southern Country 5-2.
After a successful beginning in 2023 the Tasmanian Hikes Champion of the Fabulous Fingal Valley tournament will be held again, beginning on May 11 at Malahide Golf Club and concluding at St Marys on May 18.
The event incorporates an individual stroke competition with day and tournament prizes for stroke and net winners, a stableford challenge between the St Marys and Malahide clubs for the Eastern Valley Challenge Trophy and a prize pool worth more than $10,000.
Malahide secretary Rod Hunt said the event has generated strong interest from competitors, and excellent sponsorship support from local businesses and Tasmanian politicians.
Last year saw a number of former Valley residents return to compete and St Marys have already claimed there will be more this year. The winners last year were Nick Street, of St Helens, (gross score) and Stan Ellerm (net) who is now captain of Malahide. St Marys players have been practising hard this year to win the inter-club event.
"Both courses are in excellent condition so we expect some fantastic golf and great camaraderie," Hunt said. "Of course, the Malahide club is a certainty to retain the trophy!"
Entry is open to all and not restricted to St Marys or Malahide members. Entries can be made by contacting Stan Ellerm on 0400 882742 or info@tasmanianhikes.com.au
Play starts at 10am on both days.
