Cavaliers win 19s-and-under Tasmanian netball premiership

By Rob Shaw
Updated July 22 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:30pm
Cavaliers take on Cripps in the 19s-and-under netball grand final. Picture by Rob Shaw
Cavaliers completed a perfect 19-and-under season by beating Cripps Waratah 46-41 in a thrilling grand final.

