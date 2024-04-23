Gorge-Us opportunity to explore region's iconic location

Sporty explorers are being offered the chance to see Launceston from an entirely new angle.
The GorgeUs Metrogaine will run for four hours, from 10am on Sunday, May 5.
A branch of orienteering, rogaining allows competitors to walk and enjoy the location or bring out a competitive side and battle against fellow entrants.
Some of Tasmania's leading rogainers have entered the event in Launceston's iconic Cataract Gorge, ensuring plenty of strong competition.
Reigning world champions Thorlene Egerton and Christine Brown will be competing in different categories but should be strong in the mixed super veteran and women's super veteran categories respectively.
Egerton will team up with Jonathan Sutcliffe and the pair will be tested by Hobart pair Bernard Walker and Sara Brain.
Brown will pair with Karen Pedley and should push all other women's teams.
The team to watch will be Joseph Dickinson and Euan Best in the open men's category but they will be challenged by Sam Woolford and Niko Stonor.
Organisers said all competitors are in good form and will look to clear the course.
"This is a great event for rogainers new and old, those looking to hone their skills and improve their fitness, or those wanting a great day out exploring their own backyard," Brown said.
Teams can have between two and five people who will pick a route that maximises their score while minimising distance travelled or elevation gained.
The event is a question-and-answer style rogaine ensuring competitors will be looking in quirky places.
It is strictly on foot, meaning competitors can choose to sprint or stroll.
There will be a warm-up orienteering event on Saturday, May 4, in Trevallyn State Recreation Area.
More details and entry can be made via the Rogaining Tasmania website at www.rt.asn.au
Entries for the Gorge-Us Metrogaine close on Friday, April 26.
