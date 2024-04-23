Northern players take victories in individual and team events

The Northern team has taken a 1-0 lead in Golf Tasmania's junior matchplay series against the South.
The North won through 6-4 in the series-opener at Pittwater Golf Club with victories for James Robinson, Charlie Quill, Ryan Koski, Xavier Nicholls, Cooper Bassett and Ollie Wetzel.
The four-round series will continue on Friday at Longford Golf Club from 11am.
Round three will also be at Longford on Friday, October 4, with the series returning to Pittwater for its conclusion on Monday, October 7.
Launceston's Jorjah Bailey was delighted to claim a Tasmanian Open title on home soil.
Speaking on Instagram after her win at Launceston Golf Club, Bailey said: "Extremely honourable to get a win around the home course whilst also getting some professional experience.
"A massive thank you to PGA of Australia and Golf Australia for this great event. The support is astonishing and I can't wait to get back out there next year!"
NSW players Alex Edge and Cameron Pollard claimed the men's and inclusive championships respectively.
