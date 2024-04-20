Kremerskothen leads the way as Penguins go on the march

Josie Kremerskothen dominated proceedings as Queechy Penguins stormed to a 5-2 win over South Burnie in the Greater Northern League women's competition..
Judged best on ground, Kremerskothen also scored two of her side's goals with Isabella McRobbie, Fenella Harris and Brooke Whitmore completing the scoring as Molly Davey replied for the visitors.
Second-half field goals from Jessie Pankiw and Amy Dawber earned South Launceston a 2-0 win over Tamar Churinga. Sam Lawrence was voted the game's best player.
City Marians beat Smithton 2-1 through goals from Eloise Walter and Carly Ecker as Chloe Cooper dominated. Smithton replied through Shaira Gattas.
In the men's league, South Launceston cantered to a 5-0 win against Tamar Churinga.
Jarrod Cunningham and Alastair McBain both bagged doubles with Suns captain Brad Buchanan completing the scoring.
McBain and Daniel Chong were the game's best players.
Burnie Baptist won 6-1 against West Devonport with goals from Khan Riley (two), Jake Wolfe, Tyson Johnson, Sam Tenaki and Corey Biggar.
Doug Clark hit back for West who had the game's standout player in overworked keeper Zack King.
City Marians and Smithton produced a thrilling finish and ended up sharing the points in a 2-2 draw.
Hamish Cameron and best-on-ground Blake House had the game perfectly poised at 1-1 before Cody Gibson put City ahead with five minutes left only for Cruze Gray to level it up at the death.
Queechy went down 2-1 at home to South Burnie for whom Jordan Dart was named best-on.
No other results were available.
