Tasmanian Kookaburras chasing golden ticket at Paris Olympics

Tasmania's two Tokyo Olympic silver medal-winning Kookaburras are relishing the prospect of going one better in Paris.
A penalty shootout away from the ultimate prize in the Japanese capital, Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz are focused on the next step up should they get the chance in the French equivalent.
Looking back on his maiden Olympics three years ago, Beltz said: "You have to reflect on an amazing experience but we go to the Olympics to win and ultimately we did not do that. So I do reflect on the silver with a lot of pride, but obviously we're aiming to go one better this year."
Although the 28-year-old has 112 international appearances to his name, his Tasmanian Tigers teammate has exactly 200 more along with the proud achievement of being Australia's most capped hockey player.
Having just turned 37, Ockenden is on the brink of his fifth Olympic Games and, with bronze medals from Beijing and London to go with his Tokyo silver, is driven to add an Olympic gold to the 16 he has mined from the Pro League (2019), World League (2015 and '17), World Cup (2010 and '14), Commonwealth Games (2010, '14, '18 and '22) and Champions Trophy (2008, '09, '10, '11, '12, '16 and '18).
"The 100 days to go is really exciting," the veteran said of this week's significant countdown milestone. "But it kind of puts the countdown on you a bit and you think 'Am I ready?' and "It's coming around quickly'.
"We have a lot of time to prepare. There'll be a team going to Europe which is awesome practice playing against the top competition in the world so that's going to be really beneficial for the group to go over there and continue our preparation."
The Kookaburras are scheduled to play FIH Pro League games against Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp between May 30 and June 3 followed by England and Germany in London between June 8-13, after which they return home and the Olympic squad will be named.
Beltz said the matches are a timely test ahead of the Olympics where the Kookaburras have been pooled with reigning champions Belgium plus Argentina, India, New Zealand and Ireland from July 27.
"The Europe series will be a good test to see where we're at before the Olympics but we know all teams are geared up to perform at their best in Paris so it's hard to tell until we get to the biggest stage.
"We don't get to play Belgium a lot compared to, say, New Zealand or India. They have been the benchmark for four or five years, if not longer, so it's a good test and opportunity to see where we're at in the lead-up to the Olympics."
Colin Batch's team is fresh off a 5-0 series win over India in Perth which father-of-three Ockenden said presented a welcome opportunity.
"Playing in Australia we absolutely love. We don't get to do it too much and certainly haven't in the last few years," he said.
"So seeing faces in the crowd (and) my kids playing on the field after the game - that was awesome to see them enjoying it and having fun."
Beltz said he was happy with the progress he has made in the national team and delighted to be sharing the international stage with fellow Tasmanians at opposite ends of the experience spectrum.
In addition to Ockenden's record-breaking achievements, fellow Hobartian Jack Welch is up to 38 caps and 14 goals at the age of 26.
"Jack has come a long way in 12 months and been given the opportunity to show the calibre of player he is," Beltz said.
"Physically, he is incredibly fit and strong and brings real presence to the striker line plus he has good technical skills so he's very good on the ball. He creates a lot of attacking opportunities and has a good corner drag flick as well which helps.
"The striker line is heavily competitive - like everywhere else in the team - and there's a lot more training and a few international matches to come before the team is named."
As for his fellow corner trapper, Beltz said: "It goes without saying with the calibre of player he is that Eddie is still heavily involved in the leadership group and pushing the team towards the ultimate goal and shows no sign of slowing down. I think he's well focused on each training to a micro level and not looking past these Olympic Games.
"There's a good feeling in the group and a sense of confidence and drive to continue to get better to be well placed for the Olympics.
"I'm happy with how things are progressing but you never truly know you're in the team until you see your name on that sheet and there's a lot of water to go under the bridge before they name the team."
