Our top pictures: Weightlifters bound for nationals after strong efforts

The state under-20 and under-23 weightlifting titles were held at Unite Strength and Conditioning in Waverley.
George Town's Seth Fox, 17, qualified for the national under-20 and under-23s which will be in Perth, Western Australia, on June 7-9.
In the snatch, he achieved an 11-kilogram personal best with a 116kg lift.
In the clean and jerk, he achieved a 14kg personal best by lifting 144kg.
He improved 25kg on his total.
Coach Ron Laycock, who leads the Elite Lifting club at Health and Fitness World, said Fox was now ranked number one for nationals in the under-20s and third in the under-23s. He is in the 89kg men's category.
Fox told The Examiner earlier this year he started training in the gym when he was 14 and got into Olympic weightlifting when he was 16.
Bridget Martin, who moved to Tassie from Bendigo about two years ago, just returned from injury and achieved a 79kg lift in the snatch.
Then in the clean and jerk the 20-year-old qualified for nationals by successful lifting a state record of 101kg.
She also got the state record for her total of 180kg in the 87kg-plus women's category.
Coach Laycock said she broke the state clean and jerk record and total record and was now ranked number one in under-20s and under-23s.
Riverside's Aiden Thurm won the 81kg men's class.
He improved 38kg on his total, including a snatch of 65kg and clean and jerk of 80kg.
Thurm is ranked 13th in Australia for his category, according to Laycock.
Launceston's Genevieve Smith lifted in the masters female (35-39 age group) 66kg division.
Laycock said she achieved state records in the snatch, clean and jerk and total with a snatch of 44kg and a clean and jerk of 58kg.
He said she is ranked fifth in Australia in the 35-39 age category for 64kg women's.
Launceston's Damian Liddell was in the masters 45-49 109kg men's class and broke state records in the snatch (75kg), clean and jerk (95kg) and the total (170kg). Laycock said he was now ranked three in Australia for his category.
Laycock, a two-time Olympian, said Fox and Martin were self-funding their trip to nationals in Perth.
