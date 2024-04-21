Stay warm and cosy in winter and keep energy costs low Advertising Feature

Stay cosy this winter with our list of tips to help warm your home and keep your energy bills low.

The temperature has definitely started to drop, and as the cooler weather closes in it's time to reassess whether or not you're efficiently warming your home - and keeping energy costs down. As we all know, Tasmanian winters can get pretty frosty! There are many ways that you can ensure your home stays as cosy as possible, and this could be anything from layering up your clothing, installing thicker curtains, or buying draught stoppers such as door snakes.

Below is a list of tips to help make your home the beacon of warmth that it should be.

BLINDS AND CURTAINS

Blinds and curtains are an integral part of your home - not only do they help your aesthetic style, but they're also key insulators. It's good to remember that the thicker the curtain, the better the insulation, the warmer you'll be.

DOUBLE GLAZING

Something not to be sneered at, there are many benefits that come with double-glazing your windows. Not only do they add value to your property, but you can be assured that they'll also help keep your energy bills low. Not only does the extra layer make it harder for heat to escape, and for the cold to keep in, but they're also another of protection against noise.

GAS HEATERS AND REVERSE CYCLE AIR-CONDITIONERS

The Departments of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, recommends that where possible, choose an alternative to a wood heater to heat your home. Instead, gas heaters and reverse cycle air-conditioners (or heat pumps) are a great option in urban areas as "they are generally more efficient and also avoid transporting firewood to urban areas, saving energy and emissions."

SOLAR PANELS