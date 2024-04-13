South and City storm back to take spoils in opening-day derbies

A couple of derby fightbacks were the standout story from the opening round of the Greater Northern League men's competition.
Three goals in the second half saw South Launceston come from behind to beat Queechy Penguins 3-1.
George Maguire gave the Penguins a 25th-minute lead but the Suns hit back through familiar contributors Brad Buchanan, Kurt Budgeon and Alistair McBain. Brett Withington was adjudged their best player with Evan Lawrence taking the laudits for Queechy.
Launceston City also conceded first before fighting back to beat Tamar Churinga 2-1.
With all goals coming before the break, James Dawber gave Tamar a ninth-minute lead but Jordan Sutherland and Alastair Stebbings secured the points while captain Dom Gill took the votes.
South Burnie went on a goal-scoring rampage, beating City Marians 13-0.
Jordan Dart and Paul Ancher both scored four goals and were deemed their team's best players as Stu Bowles claimed a hat-trick and Andrew Sargent and Connor Poke completed the emphatic scoreline.
Blake House and Isaac McLeod scored the goals as Smithton and Devonport drew 1-1. Charlie Clark and Cruze Gray were voted best-on-ground.
In the women's league, Queechy beat South Launceston 2-0 with second-half goals from Olivia Seaman and Isabella McRobbie, who was also voted best-on-ground.
South Burnie and City Marians shared the points and six goals.
Two first-quarter field goals by Brooke Grubb put Marians in control and Monique Moore added a third before South hit back through Clare Wright (two) and Meah Leary. Lucy Vandenberg took best-on-ground honours from Chloe Leary.
Both sides have recruited well with Wright, Lucy Withers, Piper Emmerton and Eloise Walters adding strength to their line-ups.
Two goals for Kara Lind helped West Devonport to a 4-0 win at Smithton. Sybil O'Rourke and Abbie Murfet completed the scoring while Suzanna Gibson was West's best and Shaira Gattas took the honours for the hosts.
