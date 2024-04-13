Lack of medals at Olympic games as Devonport strike gold

Devonport gave Riverside hidings in both state league competitions.
On a weekend when Windsor Park was the only Northern venue hosting statewide action, Riverside lost 5-1 in NPL Tasmania less than 24 hours after going down 6-0 in the Women's Super League.
Conceding the first three goals from corners, Olympic's men's team found themselves behind to Charles Bidwell and a Toby Barton double although they had seen James Pelletier denied by the woodwork when only one down.
A skillful Brody Denehey volley put the reigning champions four up and substitute Riku Ichimura drilled in a fifth before Zac Reissig tapped home a late consolation.
Home keeper Dan Nash was principally responsible for keeping the score down although he needed help from Gedi Krusa to complete a miraculous injury-time goalline clearance.
A familiar face resurfaced to sink Launceston City at Kingborough's Lightwood Park.
Prospect's prodigal son Noah Mies converted the 69th-minute penalty which gave the Lions a come-from-behind 2-1 win.
Will Humphrey had also scored from the spot to open the scoring and silence the home-ground vuvuzelas after Thierry Swaby was fouled, but Eli Luttmer levelled soon after the break.
City also had their keeper to thank for keeping the game close with Lachie Clark in fine form throughout, and could even have snatched a second consecutive away point through Juan Hampson's header seven minutes into stoppage time.
Launceston United's hunt for a first NPL Tasmania win goes on despite also taking the lead at Clarence.
Import Ayouba Kenneh continued his impressive scoring run in the eighth minute but it was downhill from there at Wentworth Park as the Zebras came back to win 6-1.
Cade Smith levelled 10 minutes later and saw another shot rebound in as Sam Tooze, Ben Tilley, Kyle Vincent and Sam Cummins completed the scoring.
Top two South Hobart and Glenorchy put their 100 per cent records on the line and still couldn't be separated. An 88th-minute equaliser from Riley Dillon earned Knights a 1-1 draw 11 minutes after Nick Morton had put South ahead from the penalty spot.
Despite being an evening kick-off, Olympic were given a rude awakening in Friday night's WSL clash as Devonport dominated, scoring some excellent goals in a 6-0 win.
Returning keeper Kiera Gabbedy knew she would be in for a busy night and helped keep the score down but could do nothing about some ruthless finishing.
Lucy Foote and Georgia King both fired in long-range strikes after Abbie White opened the scoring with Foote adding a header and tap-in to complete her hat-trick before Madeline Payne completed the scoring late on.
Strikers keeper Michaela Mitchell spent much of the match spectating from the halfway line and only really needed her gloves to keep out an injury-time shot from Olympic captain Meg Connolly.
Coach Chris Rademacher was proud of his team, which last week picked up their first point since joining the statewide competition.
"We knew this was the benchmark team coming in but we knew we could play some football too," he said. "We didn't quite achieve that in the first half as much as we wanted to. But we had good discussions about it at half-time and then it was a whole different team out there.
"We had some scoring opportunities which is all we can ask for and the more of those we get the more potential of getting goals.
"Everyone just worked hard out there against a good quality team. That's a real positive and gives us so much confidence for next week against (Launceston) United. It's just about building every week."
Launceston United put in a ruthless performance to put Taroona to the sword, reversing the men's result with a 6-1 win.
Nick Rawlinson's team pounced on several defensive mistakes to finish with aplomb. A long-range finish from Dani Gunton and Hollie Jones backheel had them 2-0 up before Madison James reduced the deficit.
However, four goals in 25 second-half minutes through Lucy Smith, Maddie Lohse and a quickfire brace from sub Adilat Otto sealed the points.
South Hobart host Glenorchy at 2pm on Sunday.
