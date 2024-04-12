Check out pictures from St Patrick's College's cracking last-gasp win

Grade nine student Sam Husband had a debut to remember as St Patrick's College defeated Guilford Young earlier this week.
Playing in the Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools senior competition for the first time, Husband kicked a late goal to seal victory over the Southern rivals.
The reigning premiers took the win 5.12 (42) to 5.6 (36) in the stand-alone season opener.
Having lost 14 players from last year's premiership side, St Pat's had 10 debutants, including grade nine students Husband and Max Dawkins.
The school's senior football manager Matthew McGee was pleased to pick up the early win.
"It's really important because we have such a short roster and play each team once, the team that finishes higher on the ladder gets to host the finals," he said.
"It's a five-game roster ... so it's really important to get the win on the board and secure home-ground advantage rather than travelling to Hobart for finals.
It's really important to get the win on the board- St Patrick's College senior football manager Matthew McGee
"We always have really close games against Guilford Young - they're just a college, they've only got year 11 and 12s - but they've got some really good, talented Devils boys in their squad."
St Pat's led at every break but GYC were always in the contest, hitting the front midway through the final quarter before Husband shut the gate.
The Southern school had a shot after the siren to make the margin one point but it was a behind.
Usually coached by North Launceston great Nick Roney, who was drafted to Richmond in 1991, St Pat's were led by Mitch Hills on Wednesday.
Hills played with South Launceston, Western Storm and Glenorchy in the Tasmanian State League.
Also in the competition are Scotch Oakburn, Launceston Grammar, Hutchins and Marist.
St Patrick's College 5.12 (42) d Guilford Young College 5.6 (36)
Goals: St Pat's: Toby Callow 2, Lachlan Shea, Mason Brown, Sam Husband
GYC: Jasper Brereton, Ollie Hill, Riley Davie, Harrison McLeod, Marty Brereton
Best: St Pat's: Isaac Smedley, Max Roney, Max Symons, Lucas Sullivan, Alex Towns, Brock Whitchurch
GYC: Harrison McLeod, Jade Clark, Charlie Hastie, Riley Davie, Hamish Watt
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.