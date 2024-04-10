State's best to descend on Launceston Golf Club for Tasmanian Open

The Tasmanian Open will return to Launceston Golf Club on April 19-21.
Golf Australia operations manager for Tasmania Stuart Eaton said the event will feature the continuation of the joint tournament format.
"The 2024 Tasmanian Open will allow fans to see some of the best men and women golfers playing for different titles on the same course at the same time," he said.
The men's competition is a PGA Pro-Am Series, World Amateur Golf ranking and Golf Australia Order of Merit event.
First played in 1913, the Tasmanian Open is steeped in tradition and former champions include Nick Flanagan, Ashley Hall, England's Ben Parker, while Geoff Ogilvy, Brendan Jones and Mathew Goggin claimed the title during the 1990s.
The women's quest for the Elvie Whiteside Trophy is also a World Amateur Golf ranking and Golf Australia Order of Merit event and forms part of the Karrie Webb Series.
Both events are for players of any age and played over 54-holes stroke play. The total prize money is $35,000.
Eaton said the leading Tasmanian male player will be Royal Hobart's Simon Hawkes, a former Open winner and current Western Australian Open champ, along with Scott Priest (Tasmania) and Daniel Smith (Launceston).
Leading Tasmanian women include Jorjah Bailey and Zahara Lemon, both from Launceston GC, and Mackenzie Thomas from Royal Hobart.
The Tasmanian Inclusive Championship will be played on April 20-21.
