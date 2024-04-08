The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Seven Tasmanians take big step towards next year's junior hockey world cup

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
April 8 2024 - 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania's Lachlan Rogers in action against Victoria at the under-18 national championships at St Leonards. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Tasmania's Lachlan Rogers in action against Victoria at the under-18 national championships at St Leonards. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Seven Tasmanians are among the next crop of potential Kookaburras and Hockeyroos, as Australia's top under-21 hockey talent look ahead to the 2025 Junior World Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.