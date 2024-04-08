The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Hale on last leg to securing spot at upcoming Paris Olympic Games

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
April 8 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Hale ready for action. Picture by Athletics Australia/Casey Sims
Jack Hale ready for action. Picture by Athletics Australia/Casey Sims

Tasmanian sprinter Jack Hale is well aware that his Olympic window may not be open much longer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.