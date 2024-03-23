Staggering 10-goal turnaround thwarts United's hunt for victory

Launceston United's hunt for a first NPL Tasmania victory goes on after blowing a four-goal lead to lose 6-4 to champions Devonport.
In a remarkable contest at Birch Avenue, Lino Sciulli's side looked to be heading into the break 4-0 up only to concede two goals in stoppage time and four more after the break.
Import signing Ayouba Kenneh summed up the bizarre tone of the contest by scoring the first two goals but getting sent off in the frantic finale.
Sam Lowe scored a free-kick from his own half, Joel Digney converted a Kenneh assist and Noah Curtis even saved a penalty as United had the visitors in disarray.
But timely strikes from Brody Denehey and Mitch Burley reduced the arrears before Kieran Mulraney, Riku Ichimura, Denehey again and Charles Bidwell completed the stunning turnaround.
There were plenty more goals and another dismissal as Riverside went down 8-1 at Kingborough.
Kobe Kemp was unplayable bagging four goals and supported by Alfred Hess (two), Alex Brown and Noah Mies.
Chilean Emanuel Ponce scored his first senior goal for Olympic but fellow import Adrian Anthony was sent off before the break for a foul on Mies.
The Northern goal deficit reached 18 with Launceston City's 4-0 home loss to Glenorchy.
Jamie Sherman's side, which had also enjoyed a 9-0 win across town at United a week earlier, took the lead through Riley Dillon and secured the win with three more goals in the last half hour.
A brace for Nick Morton helped South Hobart beat Clarence 3-1.
Riverside's debut in the Women's Super League proved a baptism of fire with a 6-0 loss to Kingborough.
The contest was closer than the scoreline suggests but Olympic had no answer to the Lions' experience as captain Laura Davis bagged a hat-trick with other goals from Cara Lashmar, Teigan Hennessy and Dani Kannegeisser.
Riverside played captain Meg Connolly in a holding midfield role and the side looked most dangerous down the wings, particularly through Charley Read.
Lions keeper Josie Rose proved unbeatable, producing several strong saves including one in the final minute when Skyla Higgins seemed certain to score. Kathleen Fuller also made a succession of saves in the Riverside goal.
Launceston United went down 2-1 at home to Devonport.
Whitney Knight gave Strikers a 20th-minute lead before a frantic spell in first-half stoppage time decided the contest.
Issy Declerck equalised for the hosts two minutes in but Knight's second restored a lead which Strikers did not relinquish.
South Hobart host Taroona on Sunday.
