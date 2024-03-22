'History in the making': Tasmania Devils footy club reaches 150,000 members

The Tasmania Football Club continues to smash its early membership number predictions as The Devils reached the 150,000 mark on Friday.
Tasmania Football Club executive director Kath McCann thanked everyone who has joined the club.
"There is a great strength in being part of something big. But there is also great strength in something that has heart, something historic," she said.
"Something that will define who we are and what we stand for. Every person who has become a Tasmania Devils founding member is now part of our story. One hundred and fifty thousand supporters who can proudly say, 'We are the team' ".
Ms McCann said the club was grateful for the broad support it received from the Tasmanian community.
"Everyone who has joined the team, all 150,000 founding members, tells us how broad the support is for the Tasmania Devils," she said.
"Our founding member community is the backbone of our club and shared dream.
"The widespread support for our club and the general buzz around Tasmanian football since Monday's launch has been amazing.
"It has provided a reminder of what footy clubs are all about, and that's the community."
Ms McCann said the club was responding to the strong membership uptake.
"We are currently busily printing stickers and stuffing member envelopes to get your packs delivered to those who have signed up," she said.
"Soon, we will have official club merchandise on sale, all available to founding members only.
"We look forward to building our club with you all."
