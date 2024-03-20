How Longford's much-loved sports centre transformed to Motivity Fitness

You may have noticed Longford's gym has received a new look.
If not, Motivity Fitness have taken over the sports centre, which was previously named Heath Revival Longford for around a decade.
Co-owner Justin Cooper, who works alongside Crystal Blake, explained what happened when they took over the lease on February 1.
"We walked into a building that was basically empty and we've invested in plenty of new gear - some of which is already here and we've got more to come," he said.
"The plan is to have a top mezzanine area with all new equipment from Verve and Matrix, which are probably two of the top brands in Australia."
Motivity - which Cooper explained means "strength in motion" - have gained close to 300 members in their almost two months of operation.
Alongside the gym equipment and complex, they also offer basketball, boxing, squash and pickleball - which Cooper said the latter has really kicked off.
"That's the beauty of the whole environment that we've got," he said.
"We've got the big basketball court and everything else that if the community wants basketball, we can put it on.
"The pickleball has definitely taken off for the community. Anything that we can help out with the community, we've got netball here, which we proudly sponsor two teams as a centre.
"If the community says, 'we've got an idea', we can look at it and if it's going to work, we'll give it a go."
Motivity Fitness memberships start at $35 for a fortnight, with classes inclusive and gym access from 5am to 11pm daily.
