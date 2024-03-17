Near identical results see Hawks and Cavaliers remain unbeaten in TSL

Launceston's two State Netball League sides maintained their perfect starts to the season with almost identical results on Sunday.
Both fresh from resounding wins on Saturday, Northern Hawks and Cavaliers returned home with two more statement victories.
Hawks beat South East Suns 82-23 while Cavaliers defeated Karana 82-25.
Hawks set the tone with a 22-3 opening quarter and equalled their opponents' total with 23 in the final term.
Ash Mawer led the scoring with 59 goals while Courtney Treloar added 16. Ella Booth hit 18 for the hosts.
Cavaliers hit a 26-goal final term to seal their win.
Captain Hayley McDougall contributed 50 goals and Zoe Claridge 14 as Renee Eiszele claimed 13 for Karana.
Cavaliers return home to face Devon at the Silverdome on Friday while the Hawks have another away day on Saturday against Kingston.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.