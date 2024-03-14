McKercher credits 'family and mates' as he prepares for AFL debut

Selected for his AFL debut, North Melbourne's newest bright talent is counting down the hours to show Australia what he can do.
Launceston product Colby McKercher, who was taken at pick two of the national draft in November, has been named to play against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday at the Giants' ENGIE Stadium.
His selection was announced by fellow Tasmanian Hugh Greenwood in front of the Kangaroos' squad, and the 18-year-old is chomping at the bit to run onto the field.
"I'm really excited. Obviously they're a quality side, but to be honest we're going to have that pretty much every week," he said.
"They want me to play to my strengths, it's trying to showcase what I've got as a player, but also be really solid structurally, which I've been working really hard on in pre-season."
It could have been an extra special day for Launceston Football Club had fellow draftee James Leake got called up for the Giants, but a pre-season injury will keep the St Patrick's College student on the sidelines for the time being.
McKercher said that with the March 16 game beginning at 4.35pm, he will catch up with his long-time mate on Friday night or Saturday morning.
While it will be great to see him in person, the powerful midfielder revealed the pair speak to each other on a nightly basis while playing Fortnite - an online game - together.
Playing 'duos', McKercher gave his opinion on who the better Fortnite player was.
"Me. I carry him a little bit but he's there for the energy and the communication," he said.
With "family and mates" making the trip to the New South Wales capital for the game too, McKercher hoped it would be a taste for things to come before North make their first trip to their Tasmanian home, Blundstone Arena.
"I've had heaps of messages and everyone's pretty pumped for me and quite proud as well which is an awesome thing to hear," he said.
"I guess it just shows that I have really good support not only at the club but outside of it with my family and mates as well, it's been overwhelming support this weekend from all my mates and family.
"I can't wait to go down [to Tasmania] and play and hopefully there's a good crowd down there as well."
In terms of what supporters and neutrals can expect from the Kangaroos this season, fellow midfielder George Wardlaw announced coach Alastair Clarkson had named their style 'North ball'.
"I think Georgey is waffling on a bit," he said.
"We'll just refer to whatever Clarko was saying in that conference, whatever he thinks it means."
