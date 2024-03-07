Our best cricket pictures ahead of day two action in Launceston competition

Saturday's Cricket North action will be about determining who will host the two-day semi-final.
It's the last day of the home-and-away rounds with second-placed South Launceston on 81.5 ladder points and Riverside on 74.
The Blues all but ended Launceston's campaign on day one at NTCA no. 1.
The Lions, who entered the round on 63.2 points, were still considered a mathematical chance to sneak into the top three.
But they have already been defeated on first innings points after making just 78 on day one.
They suffered five ducks before the Blues were all out for 188.
Riverside's Ben Hann dismissed Launceston's opening-five batters on his way to 7-17 from nine overs.
The Blues have 7.5 ladder points to make up so their challenge will be to keep the foot on the accelerator.
South Launceston arguably have the bigger task against top team Westbury, who have already progressed to the grand final.
The Knights are currently chasing a whopping 7-350 at Ingamells Oval.
The Shamrocks' Ollie Wood made 101 from 146 before retiring not out due to a forearm injury.
All-rounder Kieren Hume achieved the second-highest score, finishing 63 not out.
Riverside's home is Windsor Park while South Launceston's fortress is the NTCA Ground.
The Cricket North third and fourth grade grand finals will be played this weekend.
Riverside are hosting Mowbray in the third grade one-day decider at Windsor Park on Sunday at 11am.
The Eagles had to get there the hard way, defeating South Launceston in the semi-final.
Ironically, Mowbray will welcome Riverside to Invermay Park for the fourth grade big dance on Sunday at 11am.
The Blues and Eagles will also face-off in the under-16 grand final at Windsor Park on Friday at 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.