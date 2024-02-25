Gallery: Footy teams warming up, cricket action make for bumper weekend

South Launceston got the weekend rolling, securing their ninth Cricket North women's premiership in a row with a tight victory against Riverside at NTCA no. 2 on Friday night.
That was followed by the men's Cricket North action between Mowbray and Westbury at Invermay Park on Saturday.
The Shamrocks continued their strong campaign, keeping the Eagles to 193 after scoring 295.
Meanwhile, Hadspen defeated ACL in their TCL one-dayer at University Oval.
The Chieftains' 221 proved too strong for the home team who made 158.
Longford Football Club also held its inaugural Community Gala Day at the town's Village Green on Saturday with youngsters getting the chance to learn from the club's senior NTFA players.
The Examiner's photographers Craig George and Paul Scambler were there to capture the action at these events.
