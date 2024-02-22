The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Lions' last chance: Launceston looking to reel in Knights' formidable total

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 22 2024 - 9:29pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston bowler Luke Pirlot celebrates bowling out South Launceston captain Jeremy Jackson at NTCA no. 2 last weekend. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston bowler Luke Pirlot celebrates bowling out South Launceston captain Jeremy Jackson at NTCA no. 2 last weekend. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Saturday is go time for Launceston in the Cricket North competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.